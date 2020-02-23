Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua.

According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia.

He said putting regular fights in Saudi Arabia “kills the sport.” Fury will put his unbeaten record on the line by challenging Deontay Wilder’s WBC championship belt.

If he wins, he could receive $40 million payday for the fight.