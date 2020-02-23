CSUMB celebrates “Super Saturday” to support and prepare African Americans for college 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:08s - Published CSUMB celebrates “Super Saturday” to support and prepare African Americans for college CSUMB celebrates “Super Saturday”, a spin off from CSU’s “Super Sunday”, aims to support and prepare upcoming and current Black students. For more than a decade, CSU partners with faith-based leaders to host Super Sunday in February. The event brings empowered messages to students. 0

