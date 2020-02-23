Global  

CSUMB celebrates “Super Saturday” to support and prepare African Americans for college

CSUMB celebrates "Super Saturday" to support and prepare African Americans for college

CSUMB celebrates "Super Saturday" to support and prepare African Americans for college

CSUMB celebrates “Super Saturday”, a spin off from CSU’s “Super Sunday”, aims to support and prepare upcoming and current Black students.

For more than a decade, CSU partners with faith-based leaders to host Super Sunday in February.

The event brings empowered messages to students.
0
