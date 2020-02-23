Braintree WWII Veteran Finally Receives Purple Heart After 75 Years



Recent related videos from verified sources 75 years after Iwo Jima, Marine recalls second chance at life



104-year-old William White still has memories of the exploding grenade that nearly ended his solo reconnaissance mission during one of World War Two's fiercest battles. Colette Luke has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:48 Published on February 19, 2020 106-Year-Old WWII Veteran's Classic Cadillac Stolen from Garage Has Been Found



Police say they have found Curly Bunfill's 1956 "Burmuda Blue" Cadillac Eldorado after it was stolen from the 106-year-old. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:43 Published on January 21, 2020