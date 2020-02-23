Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

CBS News is projecting Sen.

Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucuses.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump congratulates Sanders on Nevada caucuses: 'Don’t let them take it away from you'

Following Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., projected win in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, President...
FOXNews.com - Published

Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses, Solidifying Status As Front-Runner

Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed in the Nevada caucus, according to The Associated Press. The state...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

highgate_pol

Highgate Politics Nevada caucuses: Bernie Sanders wins in resounding victory https://t.co/jfNoXLsiyx 4 seconds ago

WokeWombat

WokeWombat RT @brooklynnygirl: #BernieWon #BernieSanders wins Nevada and heads to South Carolina as the solid Democratic #frontrunner 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https:… 6 seconds ago

gothicsynthetic

gothicsynthetic RT @mviser: The Sanders win was emphatic: he prevailed among those with college degrees and those without; in union, and nonunion household… 9 seconds ago

Heartlandier

SubliminalMSG RT @RoryDoesPhonics: Party spokespeople ushered into the room right after I tweeted this. We'll have an update to our main story soon, but… 9 seconds ago

beachmagoo

David Blain 🗳🇨🇦🗳🌏 RT @angusreidorg: Sanders wins the Nevada caucuses. Canadians appear to like Bernie best when considering the Democratic contenders: https… 48 seconds ago

ArielMoctezuma

Ari Moctezuma RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic caucuses in Nevada, cementing his front-runner status. Sanders also won in New Hampshire and fin… 55 seconds ago

GottaBernNow

#ProgressiveParty Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Caucuses, Cementing Front-Runner Status https://t.co/vzG0HUR8Eq via @YouTube 58 seconds ago

PsyGregory

GregBurning! Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Caucuses, Cementing Front-Runner S... https://t.co/i9mb9SpCeo via @YouTube Bernie on fire! 🔥 😊 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises [Video]Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win [Video]Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win

Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win The President tweeted a response to the Vermont Senator's successful Nevada caucuses win on Saturday. President Trump, Twitter Trump's tweet was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.