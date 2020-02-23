Global  

High School Hockey: Homestead Claims Memorial Cup Championship

Up 2-0... ???they hold on to win, 2-1... ???staying on the ice... couple rivals going head to head for the memorial cup championship this afternoon... homestead taking on carrolll..

???this game was tied at four after two periods... in the third, who else to break the tie but cody hurley?

The league leader in poins coming into the day makes it 5-4 homestead with just over 10 minutes to play..???and then less than two minutes later, the spartans put another nail in the coffin... zachary juarez tucks it away..

Sparty goes up two goals...???they'd add an empty netter late... as homestead wins the memorial cup over carroll, 7-4




