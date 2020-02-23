Global  

Omaha Spoils Senior Day for Lady "Dons

Bounce back against iu on thursday..

???back here in the 2-6-0... sh'toya sanders and the purdue fort wayne women celebrating senior day against omaha this afternoon..???mavericks spoiling the party in the first half... great ball movement leads to a corner three for mariah murdie... omaha leads by 16 at halftime..

???second half, mastodons showing some fight... hannah albrecht... one dribble, off the screen... splash... the senior finishes with a team- high 13 on the day..???moments later... good offense from the 'dons... they get it into the hands of hannah hess, who hits from deep... p-f-w opens the third quarter on an 11-2 run to make it a seven point game..

???but the comeback falls short... omaha holds on to win, 65-51




