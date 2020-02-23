Global  

Section 1A wrestling finals

Section 1A wrestling finals
Section 1A wrestling finals

To class 1áa at 106 pounds, chatfields cale bartels going up against gámá láoás cohen wiste.

It would go down to the wire but bartels would win with a four to nothing decision.

Bulldogs james jacobson against caledonia houston's brandon ross at 120.

It would take ross nearly two periods but he would tech fall jacboson 15 to nothing.

132, dover eyota's gavin gust is ranked sixth in the state.

He has gmlos's lucas winfield's shoulders square on the mat as the senior wins by pinfall and he's fired up.

Up to 145 the gophers seth getzinger with the pinfall over the bulldogs reece voigt, the junior is heading back to the state tournament.

Up to 170 noah sayles of gmlos is a bad man, he grabs the pinfall over caledonia houston's jack strub in the first period.

And doverá eyota's taylor defrang, he's ranked fourth in 138, he would lead four to three in the final seconds of the match.

Wabasha kellogg's nolan rommell tries desperately for the takedown but defrang evades.

He missed a chunk of the season due to an illness, but defrang is a section champion.xx "once that final whistle blew and i've been thinking about being a state champ all this time and it just feels great hard work pays off.

Being where i was feeling weak and kind of feeling sorry for myself to be honest and coming from there about two weeks ago and how i feel now i feel on top of the world."




