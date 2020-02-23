Global  

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

After a successful holiday season, the Salvation Army is thanking volunteers and community members with a big "thank you."
Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

After after a successful holiday season... the salvation army in rochester is thanking their volunteers and community members in a hearty way.

This morning á they hosted a free pancake breakfast.

They also thanked volunteers for all their work through an awards ceremony.

Kimt news 3 talked to some volunteers who were happy to spend their saturday serving those who serve their community.xxx &lt;"it's nice to see a smile on their face when they get a bunch of food, even though you're not getting any, it's fun still."

This past holiday season á the rochester salvation




