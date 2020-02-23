Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

To four decision.

Section boys hockey in full swing today at the rochester rec center.

We'll start with the best team in town as the century panthers looked to take down top seed lakeville south.

Second period, century down two to one, cody ticen with the beautiful save off the faceoff.

He wouldn't give the panthers much..

From the point rocket by matt haun right into the glove and the score would stay the same.

Late in the third jed england on the breakaway watch this into the back hand around the goalie as the panthers break it open it's three to one.

They'd add another courtesy of zach oelrich.

The panthers run out of gas in the third period, lakville top seeded dodge county facing four seeded mankato east.

First period, cade spreiter down the ice he fires a shot right into the mitt of calin brueski..we were scoreless through a period.

Second period, cougars on the rush..

Daniel bequette to matthew salze and east scores first it's one to nothing.

They wouldn't stop, layten liffrig to salze again... cougars would storm out to a three to nothing lead.

Minute to go in the second, dc on the power play look at this combo.

Charlie blaisdell to matt donovan finds the net and the wildcats are back in it it's three to one.

Third period it's salze one more time, his third of the game and that would be the dagger.

Mankato east wins five to three, ending dodge counties