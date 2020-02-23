Global  

Boarman State Title MAtch

Break.

On friday..

224 wrestlers from across the state entered bankers life fieldhouse with one goal in mind..

To win a state title.

Mater dei's blake boarman earning his spot in the 138 pound championship match.

Down 3?

1 in the 2nd period..

Boarman shoots for the double leg and nails it.

The takedown plus he earns nearfall points as well..

Boarman takes a 5?

3 lead and that's all she wrote.

Blake boarman is your state champion at 138..

Winner by decision 6 3.

Bumping up to 145..

Another




