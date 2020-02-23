Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank

17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank

Madness just yet.

However, it certainly was february fight night around the tennessee valley as the top basketball teams in the area fight for district championship spots.

Red bank going up against tyner on the mountain.

The rams have lost just one district game all season.

Looking to keep it that way.

=== the lions coming out red hot.

Three for lucas brown.

=== another couple for brandon jones.

Red bank opens it up with 7 unanswered points.

The energy is pumping.

=== however, rams collect themselves in the time out and drop double digit dimes from then on out.

Amarion dillard with two.

=== kobe smith joining in.

Look at that focus.

=== another three from melique hambrick.

Tyner hit 17 unanswered points.

Rams dominate, with a 62-54 win.

Tyner will play howard after the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.