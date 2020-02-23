17-point run helps Tyner top Red Bank

Madness just yet.

However, it certainly was february fight night around the tennessee valley as the top basketball teams in the area fight for district championship spots.

Red bank going up against tyner on the mountain.

The rams have lost just one district game all season.

Looking to keep it that way.

=== the lions coming out red hot.

Three for lucas brown.

=== another couple for brandon jones.

Red bank opens it up with 7 unanswered points.

The energy is pumping.

=== however, rams collect themselves in the time out and drop double digit dimes from then on out.

Amarion dillard with two.

=== kobe smith joining in.

Look at that focus.

=== another three from melique hambrick.

Tyner hit 17 unanswered points.

Rams dominate, with a 62-54 win.

Tyner will play howard after the