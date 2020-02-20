Global  

DPS: 3 high school students killed in rollover crash west of Pima

DPS: 3 high school students killed in rollover crash west of Pima

DPS: 3 high school students killed in rollover crash west of Pima

Three high school students have been killed in a rollover crash on US-70 at milepost 327, west of Pima.
