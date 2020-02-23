Global  

Sanders wins Nevada primary

Bernie Sanders has won Nevada’s Democratic primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The 78-year-old, a self-described socialist, cemented his position as the Democratic frontrunner with support from the state’s large Latino community.
