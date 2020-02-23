Global  

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.
Mike Hughes Dies in Rocket Crash While Filming Science Channel Series ‘Homemade Astronauts’

Mike Hughes Dies in Rocket Crash While Filming Science Channel Series ‘Homemade Astronauts’Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes died on Saturday after crashing his rocket while filming new series...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •BBC News


"Mad" Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash

Hughes believed the Earth is flat, and wanted to prove it by taking pictures from a homemade rocket.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



naimfahmi_

naim RT @realRUSTYCAGE: Flat Earth Conspiracist and Daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes" dies after crash landing in a home-made rocket. https://t.co/fv… 11 seconds ago

henrygalvin88

Henry galvin RT @Tedderman1: `Attempting To ProveHis Theory That The Earth Is Flat, Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Dies After Crash-Landing His Homemade S… 26 seconds ago

emmathegardener

Unconventional Emma RT @SPACEdotcom: 'Mad Mike' Hughes, daredevil who built a homemade steam rocket, dies in launch attempt https://t.co/PFAfsrfcpp https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

GKJill

Jill Lewis Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in homemade rocket launch https://t.co/HhwSmrGQkV via @nbcnews 3 minutes ago

TeresaCCarter2

Teresa C Carter RT @brooklynmarie: Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies after homemade rocket launch ends in crash near Barstow https://t.co/emcny7WQ9b via @a… 3 minutes ago

TMoney_Galan

BIG T #⃣1⃣2⃣⚾ RT @ABC7: JUST IN: Self-styled daredevil "Mad" Mike Hughes has died after a homemade rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the g… 5 minutes ago

VerityHunter4

Verity Hunter RT @QAnonNotables: 'Mad' Mike Hughes is believed to be dead after launching himself in the air with a self-made rocket that crash-landed. T… 6 minutes ago

BA_in_BS

Hugh Mann It was kind of funny years ago when Hughes was talking about his rocketry program; however, his death is just tragi… https://t.co/XlifQyqAWs 7 minutes ago

