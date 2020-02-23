Girls' Section Championship: Pleasant Valley vs. Chico

Line today for high school boys and girls... we're going to kick if off over at chico high witht the girls game first.

Top seed chico high hosted their cross town rivals in pleasant valley... the panthers maintained possession for most of the first--- but the vikings--- capitalized on there's... right here a corner kick topped off... anna converse with the tap in ...to give the vikings the lead.

But now with just 2 minutes left in the half--- olivia wilson sends one in to heavy coverage... and erica rodriguez will score... its a tie game... moving on now to the second half... chico at the corner... riley freeman with the kick... and alyssa bloxham with the head and goal... chico leads with just three minutes left to play... but the vikings will not be counted out just yet... faith burneet sends this one inside... and sofia maldonado wil do the rest... this game goes into double overtime.

Then penalty kicks... here we go... we got anika gnesda in the net for p-v and heather lockard for chico..

First kick... by chico's priscilla ward is good... next up riley jellison for p-v... and lockard will block it... chico will go up by 1.

But gnesda... will take two from the panthers... one of them blocking with her legs... and this one's for the win... ashlin stevens will find the net... pleasant valley wins 5-4 i was like, so i cried.

I was so happy and i wasn't that rpuod of myself, like i was glad i made it but i was just proud of my team because my girls had to make it before me before i could get that shot.

So it's like a very exciting moment for everyone.

First i was very nervous but my teammates helped me overcome it and just feel more confident.

Just ready to go in and save goals.

Congratulations to them... and also great job panthers.

Now let's head to shasta high school where they are hosting