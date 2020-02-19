Global  

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected winner of Nevada Democratic presidential caucus

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus, according to ABC News and the Associated Press.

Nevada Democratic party leaders are calling the caucus a sucess.
Sanders up by 18 points over 2020 rivals in California: poll

With less than two weeks to go until Super Tuesday, a new poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders leading his...
FOXNews.com - Published

Bernie Sanders suggests Russia might be behind the 'ugly' online attacks from 'Bernie Bros'

Bernie Sanders suggests Russia might be behind the 'ugly' online attacks from 'Bernie Bros'Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via Associated...
WorldNews - Published


Mrs_forecast

Marina Force RT @SteveKornacki: NBC News has now projected Bernie Sanders the winner of the Nevada caucuses 1 minute ago

hakana

HAKAN AKBAŞ Biden, Buttigieg, Bloomberg attack projected caucus winner Bernie Sanders @CNBC https://t.co/gKIbOZ2xFN 17 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed UPDATED: Nevada Caucus - Bernie Sanders The Projected Winner - https://t.co/IrgvOkZtWN 30 minutes ago

tlfiegen

Thomas L. Fiegen RT @KyleLovesBernie: HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Bernie Sanders has just been Projected as the Winner of the Nevada Caucus Today in both the Popula… 34 minutes ago

ProsperumCapitl

Prosperum Capital Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg take shots at projected Nevada caucus winner Bernie Sanders https://t.co/4uje2jGboC https://t.co/9H7341vTQ1 35 minutes ago

nkatsifarakis

Nick Katsifarakis RT @nprpolitics: “We have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition,” Bernie Sanders told supporters in San Antonio af… 39 minutes ago

MoeHegPhx

Moe USA RT @codepink: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic #NevadaCaucus202046 minutes ago

VerdantSquare

Verdant Square Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg take shots at projected Nevada caucus winner Bernie Sanders - CNBC… https://t.co/E28iFynRif 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses [Video]Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

CBS News is projecting Sen. Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucuses. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Bernie Wins, Biden Rises [Video]Bernie Wins, Biden Rises

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucus, his third win in a row in the 2020 primary season.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published

