Extinction Rebellion hold "Enough is Enough" march in central London

Extinction Rebellion hold 'Enough is Enough' march in central London

Extinction Rebellion hold "Enough is Enough" march in central London

Extinction Rebellion held a protest march through central London on Saturday (February 22) for climate change, refugees and the right to peaceful protest.

The controversial climate activists attracted a few critics along the route, including a climate sceptic whose placard some marchers attempted to block from being seen, and a couple of hecklers who branded the marchers "f***ing whores" and "zombies".

The march began in Russell Square and concluded in Parliament Square, and included a two-minute silence on Oxford Street for deceased activist Nanny McPhee and actor Raphael Coleman, who passed away in South Africa earlier this month.
