Extinction Rebellion hold "Enough is Enough" march in central London

Extinction Rebellion held a protest march through central London on Saturday (February 22) for climate change, refugees and the right to peaceful protest.

The controversial climate activists attracted a few critics along the route, including a climate sceptic whose placard some marchers attempted to block from being seen, and a couple of hecklers who branded the marchers "f***ing whores" and "zombies".

The march began in Russell Square and concluded in Parliament Square, and included a two-minute silence on Oxford Street for deceased activist Nanny McPhee and actor Raphael Coleman, who passed away in South Africa earlier this month.