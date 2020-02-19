Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

· *After a split decision in December 2018, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will rekindle their...

Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder - when he outboxed the champion only for...

Jack 🃏 RT @SkySportsBoxing : TYSON FURY BEATS DEONTAY WILDER!!! 👏👏 What a performance! Tyson Fury becomes WBC heavyweight champion of the world 🌏👑… 29 seconds ago

cheng lim RT @SkySportsNews : Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World https://t.co/868xWEhcJl 3 seconds ago