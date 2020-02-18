Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had vowed to take the fight to the American.