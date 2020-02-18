Global  

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had vowed to take the fight to the American.
Tyson Fury compared to Muhammad Ali after stunning win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury was put in the same breath as the great Muhammad Ali after his stunning display to stop...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder fight: 'All bullies fold when you stand up to them'

Tyson Fury is full of confidence going into Saturday's WBC world heavyweight title bout in Las Vegas...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC SportWales Online



kik_Cs

_10TATION_💚 RT @Independent_ie: #WATCH Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title https://t.co/NJTgDPWIry https://… 3 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #WATCH Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title https://t.co/NJTgDPWIry https://t.co/ArvDhFsQlq 26 minutes ago

RNCjr

Rocky.C RT @BelTel_Sport: Tyson Fury produces stunning fight to stop Deontay Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title #TysonFury https://t.co/Jsj… 28 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title: https://t.co/XB4kfxgDrl #DeontayWilder 36 minutes ago

jyotsna2964

Jyotsna2964 RT @itvnews: Tyson Fury produces stunning fight to stop Deontay Wilder and win heavyweight title https://t.co/c73CbUHyGR https://t.co/9096U… 41 minutes ago

ee_sport

EveningExpress Sport Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title https://t.co/JWioIjZ80f https://t.co/3gat0sOl53 1 hour ago

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport Tyson Fury produces stunning fight to stop Deontay Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title #TysonFury https://t.co/JsjZ9R5xKV 1 hour ago

pasport

PA Sport .@Tyson_Fury has claimed the WBC world heavyweight title with a stunning win over Deontay Wilder 🥊💥 Here's how he… https://t.co/4RIFKeMgCu 2 hours ago


Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch [Video]Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:50Published

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title, wins by TKO in 7th [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title, wins by TKO in 7th

Tyson Fury wins the WBC heavyweight title after defeating Deontay Wilder by technical knock-out in the seventh round.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:44Published

