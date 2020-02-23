Global  

Homes and trees close to Lake Erie coated in ice after freezing winds

Homes and trees close to Lake Erie were covered in ice on Saturday (February 22nd) as winds blew freezing spray onto the shore.

Footage filmed in the Chatham-Kent area of Ontario in Canada showed long icicles hanging from roofs, TV aerials and fences.

Entire trees were bending under the added weight of a coating of ice.

"Quite the spectacular scene this weekend as everything is coated in inches of ice," said the filmer.
