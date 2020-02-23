Global  

Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain

Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain

Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain

Spanish authorities have suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands.

This clip, filmed today (February 23rd) on Gran Canaria, shows the haze hanging over the island.

