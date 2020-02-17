India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand.

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four in their second innings at stumps.

The tourists still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand.