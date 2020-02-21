Global  

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 25:53s - Published < > Embed
These are the moments that elevated the entire gaming landscape throughout the 2010's.

For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and impactful scenes in video games that took place over the last decade.
Our countdown includes The Suicide Mission from "Mass Effect 2", John Marston's Last Stand from "Red Dead Redemption", Swear to Me from "The Last of Us", Lee's Final Choice from "The Walking Dead", the Revelation of Project: Zero Dawn from “Horizon Zero Dawn”, and more.




