Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:37s - Published < > Embed
New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

New York Weather: 2/23 Sunday Forecast

Good Sunday everybody!

It's a cold start to the morning but we have a stunning Sunday ahead!

Expect abundant sunshine and mild temps in the low to mid-50s this afternoon - not too shabby for late February.

CBS2's John Elliott reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 2/16 Sunday Forecast

We'll have a milder day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.
CBS 2 - Published

Edmund beats Seppi to win title at New York Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Edmund won his second ATP title Sunday, wearing down Andreas Seppi for a 7-5,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •News24Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen #WeatherStories #CBS2WeatherStories New York Weather: CBS2 2/16 Sunday Forecast https://t.co/2fOP9viW6P https://t.co/PiBgeVbAog 1 week ago

SPECNewsCNY

Spectrum News CNY/S.Tier Sunday will feature more clouds with just a few snow showers/flurries and drizzle. Even with the extra clouds, temp… https://t.co/dK0JTszbKH 1 week ago

SPECNewsBuffalo

Spectrum News BUF It was another frigid start early Saturday morning as parts of Western New York dipped below zero, especially for p… https://t.co/3OegTsCXWu 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allan Harris Performs 'Blue Was Angry' From His Musical 'Cross That River' [Video]Allan Harris Performs 'Blue Was Angry' From His Musical 'Cross That River'

The musical Cross That River is about an escaped slave who becomes a cowboy in 1865. Allan Harris created the show and plays the lead character, “Blue.”

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

New York Mets unveil Clover Park to fans [Video]New York Mets unveil Clover Park to fans

New York Mets unveil Clover Park to fans

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.