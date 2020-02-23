Global  

Davie Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Tip From Microsoft

Davie Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Tip From Microsoft

Davie Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Tip From Microsoft

Davie police said they received a tip from Microsoft that Jairo Cabrera had uploaded photos of underage girls on a cloud storage website.

