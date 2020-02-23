WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert Country superstar Garth Brooks owned Ford Field on Saturday night as he and 70,000 other gave as much they had for more than two hours. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this