Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan

Pope Francis has warned against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal.

Ciara Lee reports.
Pope Francis warned on Sunday (February 23) against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) POPE FRANCIS SAYING: "Nor can we overlook the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of inequitable solutions and, hence, a prelude to new crises." It's believed to be the first time the Pope - who has often defended both Palestinian rights and Israel's need for security - has spoken publicly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Trump announced his proposal at the end of last month.

That plan would recognize Israel's authority over West Bank Jewish settlements, and require Palestinians to meet a series of conditions for statehood with their capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians - who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state - have rejected it and the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel.



