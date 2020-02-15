Pope appears to reject Trump's Middle East peace plan

Pope Francis warned on Sunday (February 23) against "inequitable solutions" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) POPE FRANCIS SAYING: "Nor can we overlook the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of inequitable solutions and, hence, a prelude to new crises." It's believed to be the first time the Pope - who has often defended both Palestinian rights and Israel's need for security - has spoken publicly about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Trump announced his proposal at the end of last month.

That plan would recognize Israel's authority over West Bank Jewish settlements, and require Palestinians to meet a series of conditions for statehood with their capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians - who want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state - have rejected it and the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel.