Bernie Sanders Earns Overwhelming Victory In Nevada Caucuses

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Earns Overwhelming Victory In Nevada CaucusesThe Vermont senator has major momentum as we move closer to Super Tuesday.
Broad-based support powers Sanders to big win in Nevada Democratic vote

Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden heading to second place

Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada on...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •France 24Reuters



Logan10158376

Logan Bernie Sanders Earns Overwhelming Victory In Nevada Caucuses https://t.co/peTNKhGP9U via @YouTube 6 minutes ago


Campaign 2020: Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses; Elizabeth Warren Finishes Fourth [Video]Campaign 2020: Bernie Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses; Elizabeth Warren Finishes Fourth

Tom Hanson reports for CBS News.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:53Published

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published

