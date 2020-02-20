Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Global  

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump.

The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase.

Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction was approved before Trump’s visit was finalized.

Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India starting Feb 24.

Trump along with PM Modi will attend a mega event at Motera stadium.
