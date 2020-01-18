Global  

Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts

Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts

The candidates vying to be the next leader of the Labour Party have told members at the Durham hustings how they would win back seats lost to the Conservatives in the 2019 General Elections.

Report by Blairm.

