Milwaukee streetcar reaches milestone now < > Embed Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 00:37s - Published The Hop carries its one millionth passenger since starting operations in 2018. The Hop carries its one millionth passenger since starting operations in 2018. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Milwaukee streetcar reaches milestone ADRIENNE MILWAUKEE’S STREETCARREACHED A MILESTONE.THE CITY MARKED THE STREETCAR’SONE MILLIONTH RIDER ON FRIDAY.TO CELEBRATE, THE CITY PRINTEDTHANKS A MILLION COUPON BOOKS,WITH OVER $200 WORTH OF DEALTHE HOP, AS IT’S CALLED, REMAINSA DEAL SINCE IT’S STILL A FREERIDE, AT LEAST THROUGH THE EOF THIS YEAR.THE HOP STARTED OPERATIONS INTHE FALL OF 2018 AND THE CITY ISLINING UP CORPORATE SPONSORS TOHELP PAY FOR OPERATIONS.THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME TODAY





You Might Like

Tweets about this