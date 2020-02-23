Global  

Milwaukee streetcar reaches milestone

Milwaukee streetcar reaches milestoneThe Hop carries its one millionth passenger since starting operations in 2018.
ADRIENNE MILWAUKEE’S STREETCARREACHED A MILESTONE.THE CITY MARKED THE STREETCAR’SONE MILLIONTH RIDER ON FRIDAY.TO CELEBRATE, THE CITY PRINTEDTHANKS A MILLION COUPON BOOKS,WITH OVER $200 WORTH OF DEALTHE HOP, AS IT’S CALLED, REMAINSA DEAL SINCE IT’S STILL A FREERIDE, AT LEAST THROUGH THE EOF THIS YEAR.THE HOP STARTED OPERATIONS INTHE FALL OF 2018 AND THE CITY ISLINING UP CORPORATE SPONSORS TOHELP PAY FOR OPERATIONS.THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME TODAY




