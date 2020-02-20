Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

