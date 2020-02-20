Global  

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California.

Amy Johnson reports.
