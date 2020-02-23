Global  

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy To Undergo Surgery To Remove Kidney Tumor

There was an outpouring of support this weekend for New Jersey Gov.

Phil Murphy after he revealed on Twitter he has a kidney tumor that is likely cancerous.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo surgery for a tumor on his kidney

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to undergo surgery in early March to have a tumor removed from his...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


New Jersey gov has tumor on kidney, will undergo surgery, he says

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter Saturday that he will require surgery to remove...
FOXNews.com - Published


Gov. Murphy Suffers Health Scare [Video]Gov. Murphy Suffers Health Scare

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday that he has a tumor on his kidney and will have surgery in early March. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Tumor [Video]NJ Gov. Phil Murphy To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Tumor

Murphy says his prognosis is "very good."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published

