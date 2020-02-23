Custom CarMax Stickers Represent Nonprofit Of Buyers' Choice on February 23, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s - Published Custom CarMax Stickers Represent Nonprofit Of Buyers' Choice Chicago customers can swap in their CarMax stickers for a custom sticker representing the nonprofit they want the company to support. 0

