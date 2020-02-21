India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand.

Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the close of play.

Trent Boult was the pick of Kiwi bowlers as he scalped three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Here is the full report of the third day from Wellington.