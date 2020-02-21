Global  

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand.

Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the close of play.

Trent Boult was the pick of Kiwi bowlers as he scalped three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Here is the full report of the third day from Wellington.
1st Test: Boult leads attack as NZ on top vs India

India were 144/4 in their 2nd innings at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNAReuters India


UPDATE 3-India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of 1st test between New Zealand and India on...
Reuters India - Published


India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published

