Delhi: Clashes near fresh CAA protest site in Jaffrabad; metro stations shut

Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday.

Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest.

On Saturday night, dozens of protestors, mainly women, collected near the Jaffrabad metro station to stage an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register, and a proposed National Register of Citizens.
