Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

At least nine people were killed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after an earthquake struck near the border with Iran.

Ciara Lee reports
Nine people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday (February 23) when an earthquake struck the southeastern Turkish province of Van Aerial footage revealed damage to a village hit by the magnitude 5.7 quake near the border with Iran.

Turkey's health ministry said three of those killed were children and 37 people were injured.

The tremor caused more than 1,000 buildings to collapse with damage some 90 km to the west in the Turkish city of Van and to the east in dozens of villages in Iran Iranian state TV said 75 people were injured with no reported fatalities.



