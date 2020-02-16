Global  

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23

The results are in from the Nevada Presidential Caucus.

How the top Democratic candidates are reacting.

Plus, how California has prepared to hold a Super Tuesday primary.

What voters need to know about their rights at the polls ahead of the election.
