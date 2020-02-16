23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 09:16s - Published 23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 The results are in from the Nevada Presidential Caucus. How the top Democratic candidates are reacting. Plus, how California has prepared to hold a Super Tuesday primary. What voters need to know about their rights at the polls ahead of the election.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources "CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, February 16, 2020 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News" anchored by Elaine...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 - Video https://t.co/WyEwHTCkry #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/3YcVbNPev8 57 minutes ago Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 22 - Video https://t.co/JUZL6t75wP #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/V0wOa1cIen 1 day ago Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 16 - Video https://t.co/U0pHSD1yio #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/qKxvT9kp9C 1 week ago Bako.com 23ABC Weekend Morning #News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 15 - Video https://t.co/NaW8tMbkxU #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/NGvSfwekwy 1 week ago