Democratic candidates ranking ahead of Primary

Democratic candidates ranking ahead of PrimaryA new poll shows where Democratic hopefuls rank ahead of Super Tuesday.
Bernie Sanders' big Nevada win puts socialist senator in driver's seat as others scramble

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is now the clear frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary,...
FOXNews.com - Published

Latino Early Voters In Nevada Weigh In On Democratic Primary Candidates

Latino voters who have already showed up to the Nevada caucus say they are focused on economic issues...
NPR - Published


23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23 [Video]23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for February 23

The results are in from the Nevada Presidential Caucus. How the top Democratic candidates are reacting. Plus, how California has prepared to hold a Super Tuesday primary. What voters need to know about..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:16Published

To The Point 2/23/20: How candidates plan to win over Florida voters [Video]To The Point 2/23/20: How candidates plan to win over Florida voters

With Florida&apos;s Democratic primary less than a month away, we discuss how crucial Florida is and how they plan to win over voters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 19:54Published

