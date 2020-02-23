Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. | David Zalubowski/AP Photo By ZACH MONTELLARO 02/23/2020 11:27 AM EST Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is claiming there are inconsistencies in the reported results in Nevada, as the former South Bend (Ind.) mayor tries to claw his way to second place in Saturday's caucuses. 0

