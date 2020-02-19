Global  

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base.

David Doyle reports.
