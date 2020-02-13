Global  

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the Ashram which was Mohandas Gandhi's home for over a decade.

The Ashram will be the first high-profile stop in Trump's two-day whirlwind trip.

Heavy security and decorations in the form of Modi and Trump banners were seen at the Ashram.

Following a short stop at the Ashram, PM Modi and President Trump will proceed to the Motera stadium which will be inaugurated by the latter.
