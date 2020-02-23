Global  

England potential excites Farrell

England potential excites Farrell

England potential excites Farrell

Owen Farrell says England have plenty "left in us" despite brushing Ireland aside at Twickenham and insists going up against his dad Andy has no impact on his preparation.
