England potential excites Farrell 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:52s - Published England potential excites Farrell Owen Farrell says England have plenty "left in us" despite brushing Ireland aside at Twickenham and insists going up against his dad Andy has no impact on his preparation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this