S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:41s - Published S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

