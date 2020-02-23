S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

Global  

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six.

Ciara Lee reports
South Korea raises alert to highest level as coronavirus cases jump

South Korea is on "red alert" after a surge in coronavirus infections and two more deaths.
Coronavirus latest: South Korea declares red alert after rapid spike in cases

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to take "unprecedented, powerful" measures following the discovery of...
