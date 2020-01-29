Global  

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Kills At Least 9 People In Turkey

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Kills At Least 9 People In TurkeyThe epicenter of the quake was in Iran, but Turkey saw most of the damage.
Seven dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Seven people were killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck...
Earthquake kills eight in Turkey

Eight people have died in Turkey in a magnitude-5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran early on...
Nine dead in Turkey after quake hits rural Iran border region

At least nine people were killed in southeastern Turkey on Sunday after an earthquake struck near the border with Iran. Ciara Lee reports

Massive Earthquake Strikes Caribbean, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones Says Risk Of Tsunami Low

People in the Caribbean were bracing for aftershocks Tuesday night after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of Jamaica Tuesday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major..

