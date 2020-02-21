Global  

River Severn bursts banks in Mid Wales after weeks of heavy rain

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:16s - Published < > Embed
The number of flood warnings in force in England and Wales has increased with more heavy rain, winds and even snow forecast on Sunday (February 23).
Video filmed on Sunday afternoon shows the River Severn burst its banks at Newtown in the county of Powys in Wales.

"This is the path in Newtown, Powys which has flooded again, and all this water will work its way down to Shropshire which has already seen bad flooding in the last few weeks," the filmer said.

Shrewsbury looks set to be hit by the worst flooding it has faced in 20 years, the Shropshire Star reported.




