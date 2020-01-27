Global  

Nueva Cantina | Preview of National Tortilla Chip on Monday

Nueva Cantina | Preview of National Tortilla Chip on Monday

Nueva Cantina | Preview of National Tortilla Chip on Monday

Louie Spetrini, managing partner of Nueva Cantina, showcases the nacho and its history until now.

It&apos;s in recognition of National Tortilla Chip Day on Monday, Feb.

24.
