Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham.

England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final materialised into a crushing 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham.

There were shades of the knockout phase romps against Australia and New Zealand as Eddie Jones’ men ended the Irish Grand Slam march in destructive fashion, leaving France as the Guinness Six Nations’ only unbeaten team.

From start to finish they tore into opponents who never recovered from an early onslaught and whose fingers found the self-destruct button with alarming frequency.
Were England more up for it? - Farrell ponders what went wrong for Ireland

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says he has to "look at myself first and foremost" following the team's...
BBC Sport - Published


Sentle RT @Kookie_Kuhle: @sentlexlehoko Zero perspective. I really think Ireland is a decent side which is in transition now especially with Andy… 29 minutes ago

Kooks @sentlexlehoko Zero perspective. I really think Ireland is a decent side which is in transition now especially with… https://t.co/K6MoBhfiPF 29 minutes ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us: https://t.co/ZKMBfZPOkh #Ireland 1 hour ago

Naomi Whan Andy Farrell taking the blame for today is not on. If he could have embodied every player on that team I’m sure he… https://t.co/dwRYQu6P9p 2 hours ago

Off The Ball "I need to look at myself, were they up for it more? That's my responsibility and I've got to look at myself first… https://t.co/O7ZMXB17Tz 2 hours ago

RTÉ Sport RT @RTErugby: "Were they up for it more than us, us going for a Triple Crown? That's my responsibility, that shouldn't happen." Ireland hea… 3 hours ago

RTÉ Rugby "Were they up for it more than us, us going for a Triple Crown? That's my responsibility, that shouldn't happen." I… https://t.co/AWKkNGqzey 3 hours ago

Paul Morgan RT @Murray_Kinsella: Ireland boss Andy Farrell says he needs to look at himself after that defeat. "Were they more up for it than us?" 4 hours ago

