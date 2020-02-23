Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question

WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question

WEB EXTRA: 9-Year-Old Asks Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Serious Question

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Saturday night rally at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center started as most do.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada [Video]Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. | David Zalubowski/AP Photo By ZACH MONTELLARO 02/23/2020 11:27 AM EST Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is claiming there are inconsistencies in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Buttigieg 'Makes Case' During Colorado Town Hall [Video]Buttigieg 'Makes Case' During Colorado Town Hall

After spending most of Saturday in Nevada, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg traveled to the Crowne Plaza at Denver International Airport for a town hall.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.