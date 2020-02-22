Buffalo Sabres vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Okposo scores twice as Sabres edge Jets: Kyle Okposo scored both goals, rookie goalie Jonas Johansson recorded his… https://t.co/ZjDqru1YO5 2 minutes ago

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 1 (F) BUF 29-25-8 66 pts; WPG 32-27-5 69 pts ... https://t.co/mqP6L3gc20 15 minutes ago

Kingshark Sports NHL: Buffalo 2 Winnipeg 1 (F) BUF 29-25-8 66 pts; WPG 32-27-5 69 pts ... https://t.co/mqP6L3gc20 24 minutes ago

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NHLdotcom: Jonas Johansson made 25 saves for his first NHL win when the Sabres defeated the Jets 2-1. Kyle Okposo scored twice for the… 25 minutes ago

realsports update RT @hockeynight: The Jets began the day at eighth in the conference with 69 points, a point ahead of Nashville and Calgary https://t.co/MfI… 32 minutes ago

CapperTek NHL Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets (1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2) - 2/23/2020 - READ HERE: https://t.co/qc4xIt0lF2 35 minutes ago

NHL Sabres News RT @MiMiV4682: Wooo! Buffalo Sabres Kyle Okposo, celebrates after scoring his 2nd goal of the game against the Winnipeg Jets #Sabres50 h… 43 minutes ago